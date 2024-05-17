Sales decline 0.22% to Rs 1495.71 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 22.00% to Rs 622.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 510.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 5059.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4474.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes rose 0.32% to Rs 192.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 191.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.22% to Rs 1495.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1499.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1495.711499.085059.104474.4016.4220.0517.7317.33272.75293.19925.21776.88247.79267.92827.67693.54192.16191.55622.79510.48