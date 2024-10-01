Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIT Bombay partners with ABB to establish a electrical machines and drives lab on its campus

IIT Bombay partners with ABB to establish a electrical machines and drives lab on its campus

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has partnered with ABB India to establish a cutting-edge teaching laboratory for electrical machines and drives at the Department of Energy Science and Engineering on its campus. This partnership aims to provide undergraduate and postgraduate students with hands-on experience using modern industrial equipment and prepare undergraduate and post-graduate students for future roles in the fast-evolving energy and industrial sectors while promoting environmental sustainability.

The teaching lab will feature energy-efficient, mechanically coupled electrical machine sets, variable frequency drives (VFDs), and programmable logic controllers (PLCs), focusing on delivering practical training in electrical machines and drives. The laboratory will emulate various industrial applications, including those used in wind turbine generators and electric vehicle drivetrains, ensuring that students understand modern energy systems comprehensively. With support from ABB India, the lab will help foster the next generation of engineers, equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to innovate once they join the industry in the future sustainably.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Previously, IIT Roorkee had partnered with ABB India for technical cooperation to construct an operational smart electricity distribution network and management system (SDNMS) on its campus. In partnership with the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research (NITTTR) Chandigarh, ABB India set up a first-of-its-kind multi-physics digital simulation center in 2019. In addition, the company runs other up-skilling programs and engages with the youth to make them employable. In Faridabad, ABB India collaborated with Udayan Care to run a Community Information Technology and Skill Center. The center aims to support girls from economically disadvantaged families in becoming self-reliant by undertaking IT and vocational training. ABB India had also signed an MoU to refurbish the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) located in the Peenya Industrial Area, one of the oldest industrial areas in Bengaluru, under its CSR initiatives.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty turn red; Pharma, health, FMCG drag; Broader markets up

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 5

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 5: Visitors strike early, Rohit and Gill depart

Lal Bahadur Shastri

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2024: All about India's third Prime Minister

SC, Supreme Court

LIVE news: Will not protect unauthorised construction on public roads, govt land, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court, SC

Mahadev app case: SC to hear bail plea of Chhattisgarh bizman on Oct 3

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon