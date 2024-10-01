Business Standard
SSWL posts nearly 10% fall in net turnover in Sept'24; sales volume drops by 8% YoY

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Steel Strips Wheels said that it has achieved monthly net turnover of Rs 362.12 crore, which is lower by 9.89% as compared with the figure of Rs 401.88 crore recorded in September 2023.

The companys gross turnover fell by 9.35% to Rs 441.45 crore in September 2024 from Rs 486.99 crore in September 2023.

In volume terms, the company recorded a de-growth of 8% in September 2024 over September 2023.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of automobile industry. The firm operates in automotive wheels segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.

 

The companys consolidated net profit fell 13.9% to Rs 40.81 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 47.41crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations decreased 1.8% YoY to Rs 1,025.29 in Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.19% to currently trade at Rs 214.10 on the BSE.

