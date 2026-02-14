Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales decline 13.94% to Rs 8.64 crore

Net Loss of Inani Marbles & Industries reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.94% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8.6410.04 -14 OPM %6.137.07 -PBDT0.300.44 -32 PBT-0.36-0.22 -64 NP-0.33-0.14 -136

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

