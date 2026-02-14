Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.94% to Rs 8.64 crore

Net Loss of Inani Marbles & Industries reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.94% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8.6410.046.137.070.300.44-0.36-0.22-0.33-0.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News