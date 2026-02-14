Natraj Proteins standalone net profit rises 9533.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.89% to Rs 28.77 crore

Net profit of Natraj Proteins rose 9533.33% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.89% to Rs 28.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.28.7733.4112.301.892.990.152.900.052.890.03

