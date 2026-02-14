Natraj Proteins standalone net profit rises 9533.33% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 13.89% to Rs 28.77 croreNet profit of Natraj Proteins rose 9533.33% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.89% to Rs 28.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales28.7733.41 -14 OPM %12.301.89 -PBDT2.990.15 1893 PBT2.900.05 5700 NP2.890.03 9533
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:19 AM IST