Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Duropack standalone net profit declines 19.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Duropack standalone net profit declines 19.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales rise 20.97% to Rs 10.44 crore

Net profit of Duropack declined 19.30% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.97% to Rs 10.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales10.448.63 21 OPM %10.448.57 -PBDT1.101.03 7 PBT0.750.70 7 NP0.460.57 -19

East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing standalone net profit rises 8.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Kesar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. consolidated net profit declines 98.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 1.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Bhilwara Technical Textiles reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

