Duropack standalone net profit declines 19.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.97% to Rs 10.44 crore

Net profit of Duropack declined 19.30% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.97% to Rs 10.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10.448.6310.448.571.101.030.750.700.460.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News