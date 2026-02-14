Duropack standalone net profit declines 19.30% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 20.97% to Rs 10.44 croreNet profit of Duropack declined 19.30% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.97% to Rs 10.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales10.448.63 21 OPM %10.448.57 -PBDT1.101.03 7 PBT0.750.70 7 NP0.460.57 -19
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:19 AM IST