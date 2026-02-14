Cenlub Industries standalone net profit declines 44.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.67% to Rs 15.93 crore

Net profit of Cenlub Industries declined 44.85% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.67% to Rs 15.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.15.9316.717.6613.761.662.791.432.591.071.94

