Cenlub Industries standalone net profit declines 44.85% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 4.67% to Rs 15.93 croreNet profit of Cenlub Industries declined 44.85% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.67% to Rs 15.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales15.9316.71 -5 OPM %7.6613.76 -PBDT1.662.79 -41 PBT1.432.59 -45 NP1.071.94 -45
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:19 AM IST