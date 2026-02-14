Jainex Aamcol standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.80% to Rs 6.83 crore

Net profit of Jainex Aamcol rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 6.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.836.588.783.800.550.170.290.010.060.01

