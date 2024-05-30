Business Standard
Inani Marbles &amp; Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 57.29% to Rs 18.23 crore
Net profit of Inani Marbles & Industries reported to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.29% to Rs 18.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 180.36% to Rs 1.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.77% to Rs 56.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.2311.59 57 56.2071.84 -22 OPM %14.654.66 -8.886.81 - PBDT2.480.49 406 5.194.58 13 PBT1.68-0.36 LP 1.981.20 65 NP1.27-0.71 LP 1.570.56 180
First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

