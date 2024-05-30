Sales rise 57.29% to Rs 18.23 croreNet profit of Inani Marbles & Industries reported to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.29% to Rs 18.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 180.36% to Rs 1.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.77% to Rs 56.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
