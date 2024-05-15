Ind-Swift consolidated net profit declines 29.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.72% to Rs 135.23 croreNet profit of Ind-Swift declined 29.30% to Rs 37.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.72% to Rs 135.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 105.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 45.35% to Rs 14.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.21% to Rs 502.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 410.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content