Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rose Merc. standalone net profit rises 2266.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 37.50% to Rs 1.76 crore
Net profit of Rose Merc. rose 2266.67% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.50% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 132.03% to Rs 2.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.761.28 38 2.971.28 132 OPM %69.89-6.25 --1.35-25.00 - PBDT1.440.06 2300 0.17-0.16 LP PBT1.440.06 2300 0.16-0.16 LP NP1.420.06 2267 0.19-0.16 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 49.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 29.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Max Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 39.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Karnataka Bank concludes Rs 600 cr QIP of equity shares

US Nasdaq closes at new record high

Infosys inks pact with First Abu Dhabi Bank to modernize IT infrastructure

Valiant Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 64.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 53.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBCCI | Rahul DravidIndia-Iran Chabahar Port DealIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon