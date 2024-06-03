Business Standard
Nifty June futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
NSE India VIX tumbled 14.89% as shares soared.
The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 23,450, a premium of 186.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,263.90 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 surged 733.20 points or 3.25% to 23,263.90.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 14.89% to 20.94.
State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.
First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

