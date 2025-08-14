Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India achives 100 GW of Solar PV module manufacturing capacity

India achives 100 GW of Solar PV module manufacturing capacity

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
India has achieved a landmark milestone of 100 GW of solar PV module manufacturing capacity enlisted under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) for Solar PV Modules. Highlighting this achievement, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Shri Pralhad Joshi said that India has achieved a historic milestone -100 GW Solar PV Module Manufacturing Capacity under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), a remarkable rise from just 2.3 GW in 2014. This achievement strengthens our path towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and the target of 500 GW non-fossil capacity by 2030.

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

