RVNL bags Rs 91 crore from Southern Railway order for video surveillance at 484 stations

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Southern Railway to install video surveillance systems at 441 D and E category stations, and upgrade systems at 43 A1 to C category stations.
The contract, valued at Rs 90.65 crore, will be executed over a period of 18 months. The work falls under the normal course of RVNLs business operations and will be carried out under general contract conditions.
The order has been awarded by a domestic entity, Southern Railway, and is aimed at enhancing surveillance infrastructure across the network.
The promoter/promoter group/group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the contract. The order does not fall under related party transactions.
Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.
The company reported a 39.92% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 134.53 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 223.92 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 4.05% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,908.77 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam rose 0.89% to Rs 329.15 on the BSE.
