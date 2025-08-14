Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL bags Rs 91 crore from Southern Railway order for video surveillance at 484 stations

RVNL bags Rs 91 crore from Southern Railway order for video surveillance at 484 stations

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Southern Railway to install video surveillance systems at 441 D and E category stations, and upgrade systems at 43 A1 to C category stations.

The contract, valued at Rs 90.65 crore, will be executed over a period of 18 months. The work falls under the normal course of RVNLs business operations and will be carried out under general contract conditions.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity, Southern Railway, and is aimed at enhancing surveillance infrastructure across the network.

The promoter/promoter group/group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the contract. The order does not fall under related party transactions.

 

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

Also Read

dominos, domino jubilant food pizza

Dominos operator Jubilant FoodWorks stock rises 5% post Q1; analysts weigh

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo stock hits new high, zooms 52% in 7 months; should you book profit?premium

donald trump, elon musk

Here's why Maga wants Elon Musk back in Trump's camp ahead of midterms

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty swing; Metals, OMCs cap IT gains; SMIDs trade lower

Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart shares pare gains after zooming 8% post Q1; buy or sell?premium

The company reported a 39.92% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 134.53 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 223.92 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 4.05% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,908.77 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam rose 0.89% to Rs 329.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

S&S Power Switchgear's UK arm bags orders from SP Transmission

S&S Power Switchgear's UK arm bags orders from SP Transmission

Texmaco Rail slides after Q1 PAT drops 50% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Texmaco Rail slides after Q1 PAT drops 50% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Team India Guaranty inks deal to acquire 4A Financial Technologies

Team India Guaranty inks deal to acquire 4A Financial Technologies

Pfizer jumps after robust Q1 earnings

Pfizer jumps after robust Q1 earnings

Engineers India slips after Q1 PAT slides 29% YoY to Rs 65 cr

Engineers India slips after Q1 PAT slides 29% YoY to Rs 65 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon