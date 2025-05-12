Monday, May 12, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India affirms its growing prominence as Space power in global arena

India affirms its growing prominence as Space power in global arena

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

India affirmed its growing prominence as Space power in global arena as Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology; Earth Sciences and Minister of State for PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh addressed the Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX 2025) at Bharat Mandapam, according to a latest official update. The high-profile summit, themed "Reaching New Worlds: A Space Exploration Renaissance," brought together space leaders, astronauts, and scientists from across the globe, with participation of more than 35 countries and international agencies, reinforcing India's role at the forefront of space diplomacy and innovation.

 

Organized jointly by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), and the Astronautical Society of India (ASI), the three-day summit is hosting over 240 interactive presentations across 10 parallel technical sessions, spanning 15 critical thematic areas. Jitendra Singh underscored India's transition from being a follower in space exploration to becoming a global enabler. India is now collaborating as an equal partner with some of the leading space-faring nations. This is a testimony to our scientific capability, visionary leadership, and commitment to peaceful space cooperation, he noted. He also added that India's space journey, which began with humble beginnings, has evolved into a source of inspiration for developing countries.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

