Thursday, July 09, 2026 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India and Australia re-affirm commitment to progressing an Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement

India and Australia re-affirm commitment to progressing an Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement

Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Third India-Australia Annual Summit Joint Statement stated that Prime Ministers of both nations reaffirmed that defence and security cooperation is a cornerstone of the partnership in an increasingly complex strategic environment. They announced the Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation, reflecting a step change in the depth and ambition of the bilateral defence and security relationship, and contribution to regional strength and security.

The Prime Ministers welcomed the establishment of an Annual Defence Ministers' Dialogue as a mechanism to enhance consultation and cooperation. They noted with satisfaction the growing frequency and complexity of defence exercises and exchanges under the Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement. They were pleased to note that the defence partnership now extends across all domains, and emphasised the importance of deepening interoperability, including with multilateral partners.

 

The Prime Ministers underscored the centrality of maritime cooperation to their shared vision for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo Pacific. The Leaders agreed to enhance maritime cooperation through the India-Australia Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap. Through this, India and Australia reaffirm their shared commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific recognising that effective maritime cooperation is essential to regional security.

The Prime Ministers acknowledged the significance of defence industry, research and material cooperation. The Leaders welcomed the ongoing work to develop a Memorandum of Understanding for the Provision of Defence Articles and Defence Services, and efforts to promote connections between Australian and Indian defence industries, including through Australia's first defence trade mission to India and the Australia-India Defence Industry Roundtable.

Acknowledging the significance of professional military education, joint research, wargaming and capacity building initiatives for future-ready military personnel, the Prime Ministers highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation on professional military education. The Leaders encouraged continued strengthening of linkages between military education institutions of both countries.

Also Read

the aircraft is equipped with a multi-role electronically scanned array radar. Photo: RAF

News in brief: Western Europe

Israeli tanks on the border with Lebanon in northern Israel on March 21, 2026. Photo: Reuters

Conflict zone: Israel-Lebanon

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) with French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing, China, in December 2025. Photo: Reuters

Declining EU-China relations

Photo: Shutterstock

Market radar: May 23, 2026 to June 22, 2026

An Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter during the rehearsal for the exercise 'Vayu Shakti 2026', at the Air Force firing range at Pokhran, Rajasthan. Photo: Reuters

India's military modernisation: Strong but uneven

The Prime Ministers undertook to explore the establishment of a bilateral innovation framework to connect the ecosystems of both countries and accelerate collaboration among governments, industry, academia, and research institutions. They underscored the importance of expanding defence science and technology research cooperation into new areas to promote innovative solutions to advanced capability priorities.

The Prime Ministers welcomed continued growth in two-way trade under the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), and reducing non-tariff barriers, noting its tangible benefits for businesses and consumers in both countries. They re-affirmed their commitment to progressing an ambitious, balanced and mutually beneficial Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) to unlock the full potential of the economic relationship and strengthen prosperity for both countries. The Prime Ministers also underscored the importance of enhancing investment and supported increased engagement between private sector investors, including through stronger coordination of finance between relevant institutions of both countries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Phoenix Mills jumps after retail consumption rises 32% YoY in Q1 FY27

Phoenix Mills jumps after retail consumption rises 32% YoY in Q1 FY27

Honasa Consumer expects strong Q1 FY27 growth, double-digit operating margin

Honasa Consumer expects strong Q1 FY27 growth, double-digit operating margin

Mobavenue AI Tech expands its presence in United States

Mobavenue AI Tech expands its presence in United States

Volumes soar at Acutaas Chemicals Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Acutaas Chemicals Ltd counter

Kusumgar IPO subscribed 3.45 times

Kusumgar IPO subscribed 3.45 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayQ1 Aviation PreviewSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026EPFO UAN Activation New RuleIMD Forecast Rain in DelhiTCS Share TodaySwiggy Share PricePF Interest Credit Date