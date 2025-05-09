Friday, May 09, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India and Chile sign terms of reference for comprehensive economic partnership agreement negotiations

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

India and Chile signed the Terms of Reference (ToR) for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on 08 May 2025, marking a significant advancement in their bilateral trade relations. The two countries implemented a preferential trade agreement (PTA) in 2006 and are now planning to widen its scope for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA). The CEPA aims to build upon the existing PTA between the two nations and seeks to encompass a broader range of sectors, including digital services, investment promotion and cooperation, MSME, critical minerals etc. thereby enhancing economic integration and cooperation.

First Published: May 09 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

