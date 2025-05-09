Union Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 50.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 5.13% to Rs 27869.00 croreNet profit of Union Bank of India rose 50.57% to Rs 5011.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3328.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 5.13% to Rs 27869.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26509.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.66% to Rs 18026.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13797.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 8.01% to Rs 108417.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 100375.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income27869.0026509.87 5 108417.27100375.56 8 OPM %65.2964.68 -66.9666.81 - PBDT6174.765281.20 17 23423.8821508.22 9 PBT6174.765281.20 17 23423.8821508.22 9 NP5011.223328.27 51 18026.9613797.11 31
