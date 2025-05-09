SG Finserve standalone net profit declines 0.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.57% to Rs 54.12 croreNet profit of SG Finserve declined 0.04% to Rs 23.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.57% to Rs 54.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.07% to Rs 80.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.85% to Rs 171.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 189.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales54.1258.55 -8 171.04189.72 -10 OPM %87.2788.49 -83.4089.16 - PBDT31.2231.99 -2 110.67105.19 5 PBT31.0831.91 -3 110.16105.02 5 NP23.7923.80 0 80.9978.58 3
