India Cements slumps on reporting dismal Q3 performance

India Cements dropped 6.99% to Rs 430.90 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.67 crore in Q3 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 116.52 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped by 18.55% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,114.264 crore in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 3.93 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 306.45 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 8.47 crore during the quarter

The company achieved domestic sales volumes of 2.59 million tonnes, reflecting an 25% YoY growth. Cement realizations, net of logistics costs, also improved by 0.17% compared to the December 2025 quarter.

Total expenses fell 9.89% to Rs 1,134.03 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 1,258.56 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 247.83 crore (up 23.34% YoY), and employee benefits expense stood at Rs 69.89 crore (up 0.37% YoY) during the quarter under review.

India Cements business is the manufacturing and sale of cement and cement-related products.

