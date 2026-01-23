IndusInd Bank appoints Arijit Basu as Part Time Chairman

With effect from 31 January 2026

IndusInd Bank has appointed Arijit Basu (DIN: 06907779) as 'Additional Director' in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director and Part Time Chairman of the Bank for a period of three years with effect from 31 January 2026 upto 30 January 2029 (both days inclusive), subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Bank.

