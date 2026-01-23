Friday, January 23, 2026 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese markets eked out modest gains

Japanese markets eked out modest gains

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
Japanese markets eked out modest gains while the yen lagged after the Bank of Japan held rates on hold but signaled that it was likely to continue raising interest rates in 2026.

Earlier in the day, data showed that Japan's headline inflation rate slowed sharply to 2.1 percent in December, its lowest level since March 2022, on the back of government subsidies.

January PMI readings delivered an upbeat signal, indicating a broadening recovery across the Japanese private sector.

The Nikkei average edged up by 0.29 percent to 53,846.87 while the broader Topix index settled 0.37 percent higher at 3,629.70.

China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.33%

Sensex settles 770 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,050; VIX spurts 6.31%

Innova Captab consolidated net profit rises 23.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sterlite Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Atul consolidated net profit rises 47.82% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

