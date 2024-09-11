Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Auto stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Auto index decreasing 403.25 points or 0.7% at 57307.13 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (up 5.29%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 2.82%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 2.42%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.08%), Exide Industries Ltd (up 0.51%), and Bosch Ltd (up 0.37%), were the top losers.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 4.17%), Cummins India Ltd (up 2.32%), and Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 0.88%) turned up.
At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 2.79 or 0% at 56470.66.
 
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 65.09 points or 0.39% at 16786.89.
The Nifty 50 index was down 2.45 points or 0.01% at 25038.65.

More From This Section

Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; Tata Motors drops 5.33%

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; Tata Motors drops 5.33%

Eureka Forbes lists its shares on NSE

Eureka Forbes lists its shares on NSE

Entero Healthcare soars after India Ratings upgrades rating to 'A-'

Entero Healthcare soars after India Ratings upgrades rating to 'A-'

The BSE Sensex index was down 55.13 points or 0.07% at 81866.16.
On BSE,1917 shares were trading in green, 1986 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

OIl India, NRL

Oil India, ONGC dip up to 6% as crude oil prices fall on demand concerns

CEAT

CEAT commences commercial production at Tamil Nadu plant; stock up 2%

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty shed gains to slip into red; O&G, Auto, financials tumble

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: IND 5-0 MAL, 2nd QTR ;PAK beat JPN 2-1

Jyotiraditya Scindia

India's own 4G stack to be rolled out by mid-2025: Scindia at AIMA event

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon