Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Auto index decreasing 403.25 points or 0.7% at 57307.13 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (up 5.29%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 2.82%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 2.42%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.08%), Exide Industries Ltd (up 0.51%), and Bosch Ltd (up 0.37%), were the top losers.
On the other hand, Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 4.17%), Cummins India Ltd (up 2.32%), and Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 0.88%) turned up.
At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 2.79 or 0% at 56470.66.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 65.09 points or 0.39% at 16786.89.
The Nifty 50 index was down 2.45 points or 0.01% at 25038.65.
The BSE Sensex index was down 55.13 points or 0.07% at 81866.16.
On BSE,1917 shares were trading in green, 1986 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content