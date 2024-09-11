Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Auto index decreasing 403.25 points or 0.7% at 57307.13 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (up 5.29%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 2.82%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 2.42%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.08%), Exide Industries Ltd (up 0.51%), and Bosch Ltd (up 0.37%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 4.17%), Cummins India Ltd (up 2.32%), and Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 0.88%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 2.79 or 0% at 56470.66.