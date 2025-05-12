Monday, May 12, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India gets upgraded to 'BBB' with a 'Stable' trend, reflects strength in structural reforms

Image

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Ministry of Finance stated in a latest update that the global sovereign credit rating agency, Morningstar DBRS, upgraded Indias Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Ratings from BBB (low) to BBB with a Stable trend. Indias Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Ratings were also upgraded to R-2 (high) from R-2 (middle) with a Stable trend. Key drivers for the upgrade include Indias structural reforms through infrastructure investments, digitalisation etc., all of which facilitated fiscal consolidation (declining debt and deficit) and sustained high growth (clocking an average GDP growth of 8.2% during FY22-25) with macroeconomic stability (stabilised inflation, range bound exchange rate and sound external balance). A resilient banking system featuring well-capitalised banks with a high capital adequacy ratio and a 13-year low non-performing loans was another significant driver for the upgrade. The credit rating may be further upgraded if India continues to implement reforms that raise the investment rate, enhancing medium-term growth prospects. The report also stated that despite the current public debt levels, risks to debt sustainability are limited due to local currency denomination and long maturity structures. Further, continued reforms and a reduction in the public debt-to-GDP ratio could bring further upgrades.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

