India has set target to grow its space economy from $8.4 billion in 2022 to $44 billion by 2033

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The global space economy is projected to exceed $1.8 trillion by 2035, with commercial satellite services, deep-space exploration, and space-based infrastructure driving expansion, highlights FICCI-EY report on Unlocking Indias Space Economy Pathways to Growth, Innovation and Global Leadership, released yesterday at Bharat Space Conclave 2025, organized by FICCI. The report further states that India has set an ambitious target to grow its space economy from $8.4 billion in 2022 to $44 billion by 2033, aiming to capture 8 per cent of the global market. This growth is being fuelled by policy reforms, private sector participation, and increased international collaboration, supported by the Indian Space Policy 2023 and institutions such as IN-SPACe and NSIL.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

