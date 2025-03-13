Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
L&T secures 'large' order for desalination plant in Saudi Arabia

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its joint venture secured a 'large' order to build a desalination plant in Saudi Arabia.

The contract, according to L&T's internal classification, is valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

The water and effluent treatment (WET) business joint venture of L&T and Lantania signed the contract with ACWA Power, a leading developer in the Middle East, to construct the Ras Mohaisen Desalination plant in Saudi Arabia.

The plant will have a capacity of 300,000 cubic meters per day. The scope of the project includes the design, procurement, construction, testing, and commissioning of a seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant.

 

Additionally, the project will involve intake and outfall facilities, process units, pumping stations, a 600,000 cubic meter potable water storage facility, electrical systems, and associated works, including automation and instrumentation systems. A solar photovoltaic (PV) plant will also be part of the project.

This desalination plant will provide drinking water to the Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Al-Baha regions, benefiting a population of around one million.

L&T stated that this is the second desalination project it has recently secured in Saudi Arabia.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

Larsen & Toubro reported a 13.96% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,358.84 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 2,947.36 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.31% YoY to Rs 64,667.78 crore in Q3 FY25.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro rose 0.87% to Rs 3,221.75 on the BSE.

Atishay spurts on bagging order worth Rs 98 lakhs

Zydus Life's Zynext Ventures invests in Illexcor Theraputics for SCD therapies

Tur procurement has started in major producing states

Volumes spurt at Jubilant Pharmova Ltd counter

Larsen & Toubro's water & effluent treatment biz win order in Saudi Arabia

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

