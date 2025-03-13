Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Atishay spurts on bagging order worth Rs 98 lakhs

Atishay spurts on bagging order worth Rs 98 lakhs

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Atishay added 2.33% to Rs 156.10 after its secured a work order worth Rs 98.09 lakhs for the printing and delivery of PVC Ayushman cards from the State Health Assurance Society, Odisha, Health & Family Welfare Department, and Government of Odisha.

The official announcement was made on 12 March 2025.

The order involves the printing and delivery of PVC Ayushman/AB PMJAY-GJAY co-branded cards for 10 districts of Odisha, to be delivered to the designated nodal officers in accordance with the guidelines set by the National Health Authority (NHA), New Delhi.

The total order value stands at Rs 98.09 lakhs, with a completion timeline of 180 days.

 

Notably, the company had previously secured a high-value contract worth Rs 3.02 crore from the same authority, reaffirming the companys strong market position, operational excellence, and government trust. This successive contract further enhances its revenue visibility and reinforces investor confidence in its sustained growth trajectory.

Atishay is primarily engaged in the business of information technology, database management, software development, e-governance, and retail fintech services.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 11.6% to Rs 2.11 crore on 29.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 15.22 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

As of 13 March 2025, the companys market cap stood at Rs 173.45 crore on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

