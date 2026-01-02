Friday, January 02, 2026 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India manufacturing PMI weakens to 55 in December

India manufacturing PMI weakens to 55 in December

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) a single-figure indicator of sector performance fell from 56.6 in November to 55.0 in December, signalling the weakest improvement in the health of the sector in two years. The current figure was nevertheless above its long-run average. The end of the 2025 calendar year was characterised by a loss of growth momentum across several measures tracked by the HSBC India Manufacturing PMI survey. Positive demand trends continued to underpin sharp increases in new business intakes and production, but rates of expansion eased on the back of competitive pressures and subdued sales of specific items. Employment rose at the slowest pace in the current 22-month period of job creation, while the latest upturn in buying levels was the least pronounced in two years.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ACME Solar Holdings incorporates wholly owned subsidiary ACME Greentech Eighteen

ACME Solar Holdings incorporates wholly owned subsidiary ACME Greentech Eighteen

Indian Bank jumps as total deposits climb 13% YoY to Rs 7.90 lakh crore in Q3

Indian Bank jumps as total deposits climb 13% YoY to Rs 7.90 lakh crore in Q3

Remsons Industries rises on securing Rs 60-cr order from CV OEM

Remsons Industries rises on securing Rs 60-cr order from CV OEM

Devyani International rises after board OKs merger proposal with Sapphire Foods

Devyani International rises after board OKs merger proposal with Sapphire Foods

Nifty trades near 26,250 mark; auto shares gear up

Nifty trades near 26,250 mark; auto shares gear up

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026ITC Stock PriceUpcoming IPOs in 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateHappy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon