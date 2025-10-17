Friday, October 17, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India needs to fire on all cylinders for 8% or more growth says IMF's Krishna Srinivasan

India needs to fire on all cylinders for 8% or more growth says IMF's Krishna Srinivasan

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Krishna Srinivasan, Director of the Asia and Pacific Department, International Monetary Fund, has stated that India is growing at 6.6 percent this year before slowing to 6.2 percent next year, and that slowdown next year is because of the higher tariffs of 50 percent. However, he noted that if one looks at India's fundamentals, growth is good, inflation's coming down, fiscal deficit is well-managed. If India has to grow at the rate at which you're talking about in terms of being Viksit Bharat by 2047, India has to fire on all cylinders, strengthen domestic demand, strengthen integration within India. The GST reforms go in that direction, which will provide a fillip to consumption and improve domestic demand.

 

There is an opportunity here for India to integrate itself in global supply chains. And for that, there are many things India needs to do. This would entail trade liberalization and improvement in the business environment. There are lots of regulations which impede, you know, the ability of the private sector to unleash its full potential. India needs to fire on all cylinders if you want to get to 8 percent or more growth and meet the objective of Viksit Bharat, he stated further.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty tad above 25,650; FMCG shares advance

Zee Entertainment slides after Q2 PAT slumps 63% YoY to Rs 77 cr

RBI governor say digital public platforms have proved to be central to inclusive growth in India

India and Brazil set to deepen MERCOSUR-India Trade Agreement

Kings Infra Ventures jumps after USFDA approves Turtle Excluder Device

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

