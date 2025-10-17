Nifty tad above 25,650; FMCG shares advance

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 347.78 points or 0.42% to 83,815.44. The Nifty 50 index rose 102.90 points or 0.40% to 25,688.20.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.09% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.06%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,729 shares rose and 1,874 shares fell. A total of 239 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company were currently trading at Rs 109.45 at 10:20 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 3.25% as compared with the issue price of Rs 106.
The scrip was listed at 106, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 111.05 and a low of 105.95. On the BSE, over 22.24 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty FMCG index rose 1.08% to 56,458.15. The index rose 4.14% in the three consecutive trading sessions.
Radico Khaitan (up 2.32%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.31%), Nestle India (up 1.23%), Marico (up 1.11%), Dabur India (up 0.97%), ITC (up 0.93%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.82%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 0.81%), United Breweries (up 0.77%) and Britannia Industries (up 0.54%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Wipro tumbled 4.51% to Rs 242.30 after the IT companys consolidated net profit declined 2.53% to Rs 3,246.2 crore despite a 2.54% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 22,697.3 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26.
Sunteck Realty rallied 3.88% to Rs 453.75 after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 41.4% to Rs 48.97 crore on a 49.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 252.37 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
