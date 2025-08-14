India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit rises 27.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.45% to Rs 224.70 croreNet profit of India Nippon Electricals rose 27.95% to Rs 23.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.45% to Rs 224.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 186.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales224.70186.55 20 OPM %10.128.96 -PBDT34.6627.16 28 PBT30.4523.37 30 NP23.2118.14 28
