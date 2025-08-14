Styrenix Performance Materials consolidated net profit declines 15.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.03% to Rs 943.50 croreNet profit of Styrenix Performance Materials declined 15.16% to Rs 51.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 61.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.03% to Rs 943.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 698.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales943.50698.71 35 OPM %10.2212.84 -PBDT95.2591.59 4 PBT70.5482.25 -14 NP51.9261.20 -15
