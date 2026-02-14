India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit rises 56.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.59% to Rs 271.76 crore

Net profit of India Nippon Electricals rose 56.20% to Rs 24.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.59% to Rs 271.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 214.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.271.76214.6710.8011.9937.7827.6533.3021.2024.9315.96

