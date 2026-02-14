W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit declines 12.12% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 14.83% to Rs 26.94 croreNet profit of W H Brady & Co declined 12.12% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.83% to Rs 26.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales26.9423.46 15 OPM %10.3614.71 -PBDT4.624.81 -4 PBT3.914.29 -9 NP2.322.64 -12
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:34 AM IST