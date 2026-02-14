W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit declines 12.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.83% to Rs 26.94 crore

Net profit of W H Brady & Co declined 12.12% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.83% to Rs 26.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.26.9423.4610.3614.714.624.813.914.292.322.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News