India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit rises 9.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.88% to Rs 272.56 croreNet profit of India Nippon Electricals rose 9.64% to Rs 23.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.88% to Rs 272.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 209.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales272.56209.85 30 OPM %10.8311.25 -PBDT36.3532.41 12 PBT32.0828.46 13 NP23.2021.16 10
