Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.58% to Rs 1781.92 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Industries rose 3.86% to Rs 51.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 1781.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1687.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1781.921687.74 6 OPM %13.1012.55 -PBDT208.74192.55 8 PBT141.04128.88 9 NP51.6349.71 4
