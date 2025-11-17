Oricon Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 93.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.09% to Rs 9.44 croreNet profit of Oricon Enterprises declined 93.16% to Rs 8.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 128.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 46.09% to Rs 9.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.4417.51 -46 OPM %-108.90-40.43 -PBDT9.735.18 88 PBT8.693.41 155 NP8.79128.60 -93
