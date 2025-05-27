India Pesticides consolidated net profit rises 1953.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.06% to Rs 207.24 croreNet profit of India Pesticides rose 1953.77% to Rs 21.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 64.06% to Rs 207.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 126.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.58% to Rs 82.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.78% to Rs 828.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 680.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales207.24126.32 64 828.61680.41 22 OPM %15.323.03 -14.4312.73 - PBDT33.605.97 463 129.5697.37 33 PBT28.862.01 1336 111.3782.30 35 NP21.771.06 1954 82.1860.17 37
