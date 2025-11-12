Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India poised to become the world's leading destination for affordable, high-quality healthcare and medical value tourism, says Piyush Goyal

India poised to become the world's leading destination for affordable, high-quality healthcare and medical value tourism, says Piyush Goyal

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, while addressing the 22nd CII Annual Health Summit in New Delhi, pointed out that Indias healthcare sector has benefitted from the Governments continued focus on affordabilitysuch as reducing GST on health and life insurance from 18 per cent to 0 per cent, and lowering duties on medical devices, cancer care drugs and several essential medicines to make treatments more accessible and affordable for citizens. Goyal said that the Government is open to exploring further reductions in duties or cesses on essential medicines and medical products to ensure that more medicines are available at affordable prices.

 

Goyal added that all such collective effortsby the Government, medical professionals, and the healthcare industrywill cumulatively help in serving the people of India better and in positioning the country as a preferred global destination for medical treatment and wellness. The Minister also spoke about the success of Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which have crossed the 10,000 mark, providing affordable generic medicines and sanitary products at nominal prices. He said such interventions have greatly improved healthcare access for rural and economically weaker citizens, ensuring affordability at the grassroots level.

He emphasised that Indias healthcare model must remain inclusive and equitable, saying that we cannot have a chalk and cheese system where local citizens are deprived of quality healthcare while focusing only on international medical tourism. He stressed that a strong domestic healthcare foundation is essential for India to emerge as a preferred global hub for medical value travel. Concluding his address, Shri Goyal said that Indias healthcare advantage lies in its perfect blend of modern medicine, traditional wellness, and compassionate care. He suggested that Heal in India should also integrate Yoga, Ayurveda, meditation, and spiritual tourism to present India as a holistic wellness destination.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

EUR/USD lingers around 1.1600 mark, German economic confidence weakens

EUR/USD lingers around 1.1600 mark, German economic confidence weakens

DXY sustains hold around 99.50 mark; Developments on US govt shutdown and Fed speakers to be closely watched

DXY sustains hold around 99.50 mark; Developments on US govt shutdown and Fed speakers to be closely watched

INR edges lower amid mild rebound in dollar overseas

INR edges lower amid mild rebound in dollar overseas

Bihar records historic 66.91% voter turnout as Assembly polls conclude peacefully

Bihar records historic 66.91% voter turnout as Assembly polls conclude peacefully

Wall Street Mixed: Dow Soars 559 Points as Nasdaq Slips; Global Markets Show Divergent Moves

Wall Street Mixed: Dow Soars 559 Points as Nasdaq Slips; Global Markets Show Divergent Moves

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon