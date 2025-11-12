Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR edges lower amid mild rebound in dollar overseas

INR edges lower amid mild rebound in dollar overseas

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

The Indian rupee pared previous day gains to edge lower in opening trades on Wednesday tracing mild rebound in dollar overseas although positive start to local equities and easing oil prices could cap downside in the counter. INR opened at Rs 88.61 per dollar and hit a low of 88.66 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee appreciated 23 paise to settle at 88.50 against the US dollar, amid progress on the US shutdown bill and optimism over the US-India trade deal. Indian shares are seen opening a tad higher on Wednesday, tracking mostly positive cues from global markets. Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty rose around half a percent each on Tuesday, with trade deal hopes, U.S. shutdown resolution and expectations of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts helping underpin investor sentiment.

 

Bihar records historic 66.91% voter turnout as Assembly polls conclude peacefully

Wall Street Mixed: Dow Soars 559 Points as Nasdaq Slips; Global Markets Show Divergent Moves

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Cement to deploy Coolbrook's RDH technology

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) list in B group

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

