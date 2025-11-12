Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/USD lingers around 1.1600 mark, German economic confidence weakens

EUR/USD lingers around 1.1600 mark, German economic confidence weakens

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Euro stayed in a range yesterday, turning lower from a one and half week high above 1.1600 as markets eyed tepid German economic data. German economic confidence weakened moderately in November, a monthly survey conducted by the think tank ZEW showed Tuesday. The economic sentiment index dipped to 38.5 in November from 39.3 in the previous month. Similarly, the current situation indicator climbed to -78.7 from -80.0 in the prior month. EUR/USD pair pulled back near 1.1600 mark and is currently trading at 1.1597, down marginally on the day. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are trading at 102.73, up 0.04% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

DXY sustains hold around 99.50 mark; Developments on US govt shutdown and Fed speakers to be closely watched

DXY sustains hold around 99.50 mark; Developments on US govt shutdown and Fed speakers to be closely watched

INR edges lower amid mild rebound in dollar overseas

INR edges lower amid mild rebound in dollar overseas

Bihar records historic 66.91% voter turnout as Assembly polls conclude peacefully

Bihar records historic 66.91% voter turnout as Assembly polls conclude peacefully

Wall Street Mixed: Dow Soars 559 Points as Nasdaq Slips; Global Markets Show Divergent Moves

Wall Street Mixed: Dow Soars 559 Points as Nasdaq Slips; Global Markets Show Divergent Moves

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon