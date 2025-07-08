Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 08:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Refex Inds bags order worth Rs 250-cr from GENCO

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Refex Industries said that it has received an order worth Rs 250 crore from state-owned power generation company (GENCO) for comprehensive ash disposal along with operation & maintenance (O&M) of fly ash systems.

The scope of order includes O&M of the existing ash handling system & spares management, and the daily utilization/lifting of fly ash, pond ash, and hydrobin ash.

The contract is valid for a period of three years, up to 31st March 2028.

Refex Industries, headquartered in Chennai, is a pioneer in sustainability driven solutions in India. With over 22 years of expertise, the company has built a diverse portfolio encompassing ash & coal handling, eco-friendly refrigerant gases, green mobility initiatives, and wind energy solutions.

 

The company reported 39.8% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 47.92 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Rs 34.27 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations soared 83.4% YoY to Rs 627.76 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The counter advanced 1.06% to end at Rs 444.15 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

