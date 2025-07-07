Monday, July 07, 2025 | 07:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Infrastructure receives LoA for developing berths at Netaji Subhas Dock, Kolkata

JSW Infrastructure receives LoA for developing berths at Netaji Subhas Dock, Kolkata

Image

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
JSW Infrastructure has received a Letter of Award from the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority for the reconstruction of Berth 8 and mechanization of Berths 7 and 8 at Netaji Subhas Dock, Kolkata. The project, awarded on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) basis under the PPP model, is aimed at enhancing container handling capacity at the port.

The project comes with a 30]year concession period and aligns with JSW Infrastructurefs strategy to expand its terminal portfolio under the Governmentfs port privatization initiative. With an estimated capex of ₹740 crore and a construction timeline of two years, the Company will also be able to commence operations during the construction phase, leveraging Kolkata Cityfs steady cargo volumes. Post]completion, the project is expected to significantly enhance both capacity and operational efficiency.

 

With this addition, the Company strengthens its container operations across both eastern and western coasts. On the west coast, JSW Infrastructure operates the New Mangalore Container Terminal with a current capacity of 0.2 million TEUs which is being expanded to 0.35 million TEUs. The Kolkata project brings the Companyfs total container handling capacity close to 1 million TEUs, positioning it as an emerging player in Indiafs port container sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Religare Enterprises to shift registered office

Religare Enterprises to shift registered office

Religare Enterprises announces change in chairman

Religare Enterprises announces change in chairman

Royal Orchid Hotels launches new property in Solapur

Royal Orchid Hotels launches new property in Solapur

JLR reports 10.7% decline in wholesale volumes in Q1

JLR reports 10.7% decline in wholesale volumes in Q1

Ramco Systems partners with MCA Management Consultants

Ramco Systems partners with MCA Management Consultants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEHP omniBook 5 PriceWorld Chocolate Day 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon