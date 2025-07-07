JSW Infrastructure receives LoA for developing berths at Netaji Subhas Dock, Kolkata

The project comes with a 30]year concession period and aligns with JSW Infrastructurefs strategy to expand its terminal portfolio under the Governmentfs port privatization initiative. With an estimated capex of ₹740 crore and a construction timeline of two years, the Company will also be able to commence operations during the construction phase, leveraging Kolkata Cityfs steady cargo volumes. Post]completion, the project is expected to significantly enhance both capacity and operational efficiency.
With this addition, the Company strengthens its container operations across both eastern and western coasts. On the west coast, JSW Infrastructure operates the New Mangalore Container Terminal with a current capacity of 0.2 million TEUs which is being expanded to 0.35 million TEUs. The Kolkata project brings the Companyfs total container handling capacity close to 1 million TEUs, positioning it as an emerging player in Indiafs port container sector.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content