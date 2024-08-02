Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 3.53%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.17%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended down 3.53% at 1037.15 today. The index has slipped 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd shed 4.73%, Godrej Properties Ltd dropped 4.02% and Phoenix Mills Ltd fell 3.73%. The Nifty Realty index has soared 93.00% over last one year compared to the 27.53% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has dropped 2.92% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.17% to close at 24717.7 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.08% to close at 80981.95 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Hockey- IND 3-1 AUS in 3rd QTR; Archery Q/F underway

Here's how smartphones became India's superhero in fight against poverty

Junk papers share of total bonds value at 20-month high in July

WeWork India, myHQ by ANAROCK tie up for on-demand, virtual office growth

LIVE news: NCLAT gives nod to Rs 158 crore settlement between BCCI and Byju's

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon