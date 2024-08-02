N K Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.47% to Rs 4.21 crore

Net profit of N K Industries reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.47% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.214.8119.712.490.830.120.14-0.660.09-0.68