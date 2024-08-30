India's core sector expands by 6.1% on year in July 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Growth in India's index of eight core industries for July 2024 came in at 6.1% mainly due to a decline in the output of crude oil and natural gas, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday. The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for April 2024 stood at 6.9%. The cumulative growth rate of core industries during April to July, 2024-25 was at 6.1% on year.