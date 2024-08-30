Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's core sector expands by 6.1% on year in July 2024

India's core sector expands by 6.1% on year in July 2024

Image

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Growth in India's index of eight core industries for July 2024 came in at 6.1% mainly due to a decline in the output of crude oil and natural gas, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday. The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for April 2024 stood at 6.9%. The cumulative growth rate of core industries during April to July, 2024-25 was at 6.1% on year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Property registration, registration

All you need to know about Karnataka's 'anywhere registration' of property

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

India's fiscal deficit at 17.2% of FY25 target as of July: Govt data

Accenture

Accenture elevates Arundhati Chakraborty as group CEO of operations

manufacturing

LIVE: India's GDP grows 6.7% in Q1 FY25 against 8.2% a year ago, show data

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD sequel shooting to begin in 2025, the producers confirm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon