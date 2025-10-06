Monday, October 06, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's EV market stands at third position globally with a size of Rs 22 lakh crore

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Govt of India today while addressing the 20th edition of FICCI Higher Education Summit 2025, said that futuristic vision for development with appropriate knowledge is the need of the hour. Indias strength lies in its young, talented and skilled manpower compared to any other nation. The Minister further stated that higher education institutions should also focus on including and adopting successful innovative technologies in curriculum, practical application to strengthen future planning. Speaking on the EVs, Gadkari stated that with adoption of new technologies in electronic vehicles, Indias EV market today stands at 3rd position with a market size of Rs 22 lakh crore. I have urged all automobile companies to work in the direction of becoming number one in next 5 years and Hydrogen is the fuel for the future, he noted.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

