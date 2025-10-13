Monday, October 13, 2025 | 01:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's forex reserves drop to $699.96 billion

India's forex reserves drop to $699.96 billion

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
India's foreign exchange reserves stood at $699.96 billion as on October 3, data released by the RBI on Friday showed.

For the week ended October 3, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $4.04 billion to $577.70 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Value of the gold reserves increased by $3.75 billion to $98.77 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $25 million to $18.81 billion, the central bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF declined by $4 million to $4.66 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

