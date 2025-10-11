Affordable Robotic & Automation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.86% to Rs 28.04 croreNet profit of Affordable Robotic & Automation reported to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 35.86% to Rs 28.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 43.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales28.0443.72 -36 OPM %16.90-22.37 -PBDT5.17-11.63 LP PBT4.76-12.29 LP NP4.57-12.29 LP
