Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Slides 2.46%, BSE Capital Goods index Shed 1.1%

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd fell 2.46% today to trade at Rs 942.45. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 1.1% to quote at 68788.35. The index is down 1.3 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Dynamics Ltd decreased 2.11% and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd lost 1.87% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went down 3.9 % over last one year compared to the 1.03% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd has added 4.8% over last one month compared to 1.3% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.39% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3848 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 46640 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1501.65 on 18 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 750.2 on 28 Feb 2025.
