Monday, October 13, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Slides 2.46%, BSE Capital Goods index Shed 1.1%

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Slides 2.46%, BSE Capital Goods index Shed 1.1%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd has added 4.8% over last one month compared to 1.3% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.39% rise in the SENSEX

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd fell 2.46% today to trade at Rs 942.45. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 1.1% to quote at 68788.35. The index is down 1.3 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Dynamics Ltd decreased 2.11% and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd lost 1.87% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went down 3.9 % over last one year compared to the 1.03% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd has added 4.8% over last one month compared to 1.3% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.39% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3848 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 46640 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1501.65 on 18 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 750.2 on 28 Feb 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Affordable Robotic & Automation consolidated net profit at Rs 4.57 crore in the Sep 2025 quarte

Affordable Robotic & Automation consolidated net profit at Rs 4.57 crore in the Sep 2025 quarte

Lupin reports successful USFDA inspection at New Jersey manufacturing plant

Lupin reports successful USFDA inspection at New Jersey manufacturing plant

HDFC AMC board to mull bonus share issue on October 15

HDFC AMC board to mull bonus share issue on October 15

Rodney Charles Beach makes strategic investment in MPS Interactive Systems

Rodney Charles Beach makes strategic investment in MPS Interactive Systems

Brightcom Group approved incorporation of Brightcom Defence

Brightcom Group approved incorporation of Brightcom Defence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon